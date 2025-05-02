May 2, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Casey's General Stores CASY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.81% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.45%. Currently, Casey's General Stores has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion.

Buying $100 In CASY: If an investor had bought $100 of CASY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $299.50 today based on a price of $458.65 for CASY at the time of writing.

Casey's General Stores's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CASY Logo
CASYCasey's General Stores Inc
$458.650.68%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.83
Growth
66.16
Quality
64.38
Value
53.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved