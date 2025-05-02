Here's How Much $1000 Invested In SS&C Technologies Hldgs 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.23%. Currently, SS&C Technologies Hldgs has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion.

Buying $1000 In SSNC: If an investor had bought $1000 of SSNC stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $19,733.33 today based on a price of $77.75 for SSNC at the time of writing.

SS&C Technologies Hldgs's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.