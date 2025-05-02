May 2, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NVIDIA Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 58.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 73.19%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion.

Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $15,712.45 today based on a price of $114.50 for NVDA at the time of writing.

NVIDIA's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$114.482.57%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
74.63
Growth
94.84
Quality
97.52
Value
7.42
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved