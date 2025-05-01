Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Elevance Health 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Elevance Health ELV has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.4%. Currently, Elevance Health has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion.

Buying $1000 In ELV: If an investor had bought $1000 of ELV stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $6,004.56 today based on a price of $408.31 for ELV at the time of writing.

Elevance Health's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.