Here's How Much $100 Invested In Intuit 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Intuit INTU has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.82%. Currently, Intuit has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion.

Buying $100 In INTU: If an investor had bought $100 of INTU stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $232.72 today based on a price of $623.98 for INTU at the time of writing.

Intuit's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

