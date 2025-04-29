$1000 Invested In Caterpillar 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Caterpillar CAT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.45%. Currently, Caterpillar has a market capitalization of $148.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In CAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of CAT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,521.19 today based on a price of $307.36 for CAT at the time of writing.

Caterpillar's Performance Over Last 10 Years

