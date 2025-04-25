Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Liberty Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

Liberty Energy LBRT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.66%. Currently, Liberty Energy has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion.

Buying $100 In LBRT: If an investor had bought $100 of LBRT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $368.79 today based on a price of $12.16 for LBRT at the time of writing.

Liberty Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

