April 24, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Quest Diagnostics Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Quest Diagnostics DGX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 290.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 304.55%. Currently, Quest Diagnostics has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion.

Buying $1000 In DGX: If an investor had bought $1000 of DGX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,149,477.12 today based on a price of $175.87 for DGX at the time of writing.

Quest Diagnostics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

DGX Logo
DGXQuest Diagnostics Inc
$175.871.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.57
Growth
42.83
Quality
24.15
Value
25.63
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved