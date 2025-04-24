$1000 Invested In L3Harris Technologies 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

L3Harris Technologies LHX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.66%. Currently, L3Harris Technologies has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion.

Buying $1000 In LHX: If an investor had bought $1000 of LHX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,642.05 today based on a price of $216.27 for LHX at the time of writing.

L3Harris Technologies's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

