April 23, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning UnitedHealth Group Stock In The Last 15 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

UnitedHealth Group UNH has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 8.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.05%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $389.54 billion.

Buying $100 In UNH: If an investor had bought $100 of UNH stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,405.91 today based on a price of $427.96 for UNH at the time of writing.

UnitedHealth Group's Performance Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$427.960.18%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
29.94
Growth
52.07
Quality
37.76
Value
66.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved