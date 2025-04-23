Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning OSI Systems Stock In The Last 15 Years

OSI Systems OSIS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.98%. Currently, OSI Systems has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion.

Buying $1000 In OSIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of OSIS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,318.71 today based on a price of $193.58 for OSIS at the time of writing.

OSI Systems's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.