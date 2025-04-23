April 23, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Applied Industrial Techs Stock In The Last 10 Years

by Benzinga Insights
Applied Industrial Techs AIT has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.45%. Currently, Applied Industrial Techs has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion.

Buying $1000 In AIT: If an investor had bought $1000 of AIT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,465.84 today based on a price of $228.80 for AIT at the time of writing.

Applied Industrial Techs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
