Here's How Much $100 Invested In Norfolk Southern 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Norfolk Southern NSC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.61% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.48%. Currently, Norfolk Southern has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion.

Buying $100 In NSC: If an investor had bought $100 of NSC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,042.32 today based on a price of $220.60 for NSC at the time of writing.

Norfolk Southern's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
