Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Valero Energy Stock In The Last 5 Years

Valero Energy VLO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.7%. Currently, Valero Energy has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion.

Buying $100 In VLO: If an investor had bought $100 of VLO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $209.03 today based on a price of $108.84 for VLO at the time of writing.

Valero Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
