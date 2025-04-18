April 18, 2025 7:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Marsh & McLennan Cos MMC has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.73%. Currently, Marsh & McLennan Cos has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion.

Buying $100 In MMC: If an investor had bought $100 of MMC stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,560.78 today based on a price of $220.07 for MMC at the time of writing.

Marsh & McLennan Cos's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

