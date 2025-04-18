April 18, 2025 7:30 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Quest Diagnostics DGX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 291.15% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 305.18%. Currently, Quest Diagnostics has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In DGX: If an investor had bought $1000 of DGX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $963,529.41 today based on a price of $163.80 for DGX at the time of writing.

Quest Diagnostics's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

