$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Intuitive Surgical ISRG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 18.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.1%. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion.

Buying $100 In ISRG: If an investor had bought $100 of ISRG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $9,987.72 today based on a price of $482.74 for ISRG at the time of writing.

Intuitive Surgical's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.