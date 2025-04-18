April 18, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

Price Over Earnings Overview: Norfolk Southern

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
In the current market session, Norfolk Southern Inc. NSC price is at $219.84, after a 2.71% spike. However, over the past month, the stock fell by 5.14%, and in the past year, by 10.13%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Norfolk Southern P/E Compared to Competitors

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 33.44 in the Ground Transportation industry, Norfolk Southern Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 18.5. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than it's industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.

In conclusion, the price-to-earnings ratio is a useful metric for analyzing a company's market performance, but it has its limitations. While a lower P/E can indicate that a company is undervalued, it can also suggest that shareholders do not expect future growth. Additionally, the P/E ratio should not be used in isolation, as other factors such as industry trends and business cycles can also impact a company's stock price. Therefore, investors should use the P/E ratio in conjunction with other financial metrics and qualitative analysis to make informed investment decisions.

NSC Logo
NSCNorfolk Southern Corp
$219.842.71%

