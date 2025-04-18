If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

GameStop GME has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.43%. Currently, GameStop has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion.

Buying $1000 In GME: If an investor had bought $1000 of GME stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,794.75 today based on a price of $27.27 for GME at the time of writing.

GameStop's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.