April 18, 2025 4:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning argenx Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

argenx ARGX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 32.94%. Currently, argenx has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In ARGX: If an investor had bought $1000 of ARGX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,066.85 today based on a price of $596.20 for ARGX at the time of writing.

argenx's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ARGX Logo
ARGXargenx SE
$596.201.47%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.24
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
6.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved