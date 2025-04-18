April 18, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Option Care Health Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Option Care Health OPCH has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.35%. Currently, Option Care Health has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In OPCH: If an investor had bought $1000 of OPCH stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,601.14 today based on a price of $32.02 for OPCH at the time of writing.

Option Care Health's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

OPCH Logo
OPCHOption Care Health Inc
$32.02-0.77%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
79.20
Growth
71.48
Quality
-
Value
26.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved