Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Agnico Eagle Mines 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Agnico Eagle Mines AEM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.7%. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion.

Buying $1000 In AEM: If an investor had bought $1000 of AEM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,255.57 today based on a price of $122.21 for AEM at the time of writing.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.94
Growth
84.06
Quality
72.20
Value
49.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
