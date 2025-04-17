April 17, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Automatic Data Processing 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Automatic Data Processing ADP has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.14%. Currently, Automatic Data Processing has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion.

Buying $100 In ADP: If an investor had bought $100 of ADP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $344.63 today based on a price of $293.28 for ADP at the time of writing.

Automatic Data Processing's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

ADPAutomatic Data Processing Inc
$293.28-0.29%

Overview
