$100 Invested In Texas Pacific Land 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Texas Pacific Land TPL has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 44.19% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.78%. Currently, Texas Pacific Land has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion.

Buying $100 In TPL: If an investor had bought $100 of TPL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,330.05 today based on a price of $1298.64 for TPL at the time of writing.

Texas Pacific Land's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.84
Growth
69.64
Quality
92.86
Value
5.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
