Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Globus Medical Stock In The Last 10 Years

Globus Medical GMED has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.03%. Currently, Globus Medical has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In GMED: If an investor had bought $1000 of GMED stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $2,828.51 today based on a price of $72.30 for GMED at the time of writing.

Globus Medical's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.