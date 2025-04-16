April 16, 2025 7:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Wells Fargo 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Wells Fargo WFC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.97%. Currently, Wells Fargo has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion.

Buying $100 In WFC: If an investor had bought $100 of WFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $231.14 today based on a price of $63.98 for WFC at the time of writing.

Wells Fargo's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WFC Logo
WFCWells Fargo & Co
$63.98-0.87%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
80.49
Growth
28.38
Quality
22.99
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved