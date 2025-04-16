April 16, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Eaton Corp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Eaton Corp ETN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.47%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion.

Buying $100 In ETN: If an investor had bought $100 of ETN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $345.56 today based on a price of $263.79 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ETN Logo
ETNEaton Corp PLC
$263.79-4.81%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
32.94
Growth
60.58
Quality
89.68
Value
18.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved