April 16, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Primerica PRI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.63%. Currently, Primerica has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion.

Buying $100 In PRI: If an investor had bought $100 of PRI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $264.88 today based on a price of $255.11 for PRI at the time of writing.

Primerica's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PRI Logo
PRIPrimerica Inc
$255.11-1.11%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
79.49
Growth
53.56
Quality
73.39
Value
64.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved