Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Alamos Gold Stock In The Last 5 Years

Alamos Gold AGI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.83%. Currently, Alamos Gold has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion.

Buying $100 In AGI: If an investor had bought $100 of AGI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $464.42 today based on a price of $29.82 for AGI at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
