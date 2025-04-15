April 15, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
JPMorgan Chase JPM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.51%. Currently, JPMorgan Chase has a market capitalization of $647.89 billion.

Buying $100 In JPM: If an investor had bought $100 of JPM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $244.94 today based on a price of $233.13 for JPM at the time of writing.

JPMorgan Chase's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co
$233.13-0.68%

Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.43
Growth
60.43
Quality
43.13
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
