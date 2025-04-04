Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Casella Waste Systems Stock In The Last 5 Years

Casella Waste Systems CWST has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.16%. Currently, Casella Waste Systems has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In CWST: If an investor had bought $1000 of CWST stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,544.41 today based on a price of $108.57 for CWST at the time of writing.

Casella Waste Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

