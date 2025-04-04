April 4, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In PTC 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
PTC PTC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.7%. Currently, PTC has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion.

Buying $100 In PTC: If an investor had bought $100 of PTC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $234.55 today based on a price of $139.77 for PTC at the time of writing.

PTC's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

