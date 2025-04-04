$1000 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Booking Holdings BKNG has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 21.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.25%. Currently, Booking Holdings has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion.

Buying $1000 In BKNG: If an investor had bought $1000 of BKNG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $162,212.04 today based on a price of $4284.02 for BKNG at the time of writing.

Booking Holdings's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.