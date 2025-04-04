$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.48%. Currently, Jones Lang LaSalle has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In JLL: If an investor had bought $1000 of JLL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,340.57 today based on a price of $232.00 for JLL at the time of writing.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

