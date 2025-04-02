April 2, 2025 6:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Kimco Realty 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights
Kimco Realty KIM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.58%. Currently, Kimco Realty has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion.

Buying $100 In KIM: If an investor had bought $100 of KIM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $247.69 today based on a price of $20.93 for KIM at the time of writing.

Kimco Realty's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
