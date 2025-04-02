April 2, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Canadian Natural Res CNQ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 20.0% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.31%. Currently, Canadian Natural Res has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In CNQ: If an investor had bought $1000 of CNQ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,657.78 today based on a price of $30.79 for CNQ at the time of writing.

Canadian Natural Res's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

