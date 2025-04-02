April 2, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Charles Schwab 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Charles Schwab SCHW has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.6%. Currently, Charles Schwab has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion.

Buying $1000 In SCHW: If an investor had bought $1000 of SCHW stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,178.22 today based on a price of $77.31 for SCHW at the time of writing.

Charles Schwab's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SCHW Logo
SCHWCharles Schwab Corp
$77.31-0.46%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum83.94
Growth54.73
Quality52.98
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved