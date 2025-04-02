April 2, 2025 11:45 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bank of New York Mellon 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Bank of New York Mellon BK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.35%. Currently, Bank of New York Mellon has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion.

Buying $100 In BK: If an investor had bought $100 of BK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $239.19 today based on a price of $83.09 for BK at the time of writing.

Bank of New York Mellon's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

