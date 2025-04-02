$100 Invested In Walmart 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Walmart WMT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.01% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.19%. Currently, Walmart has a market capitalization of $720.59 billion.

Buying $100 In WMT: If an investor had bought $100 of WMT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $213.89 today based on a price of $89.89 for WMT at the time of writing.

