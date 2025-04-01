April 1, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Occidental Petroleum Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Occidental Petroleum OXY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.63%. Currently, Occidental Petroleum has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion.

Buying $100 In OXY: If an investor had bought $100 of OXY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $378.38 today based on a price of $49.19 for OXY at the time of writing.

Occidental Petroleum's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

OXY Logo
OXYOccidental Petroleum Corp
$49.19-0.34%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum30.08
Growth58.55
Quality-
Value75.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved