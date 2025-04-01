Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Occidental Petroleum Stock In The Last 5 Years

Occidental Petroleum OXY has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.63%. Currently, Occidental Petroleum has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion.

Buying $100 In OXY: If an investor had bought $100 of OXY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $378.38 today based on a price of $49.19 for OXY at the time of writing.

Occidental Petroleum's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.