If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Baker Hughes BKR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.69%. Currently, Baker Hughes has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion.

Buying $100 In BKR: If an investor had bought $100 of BKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $430.77 today based on a price of $44.80 for BKR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

