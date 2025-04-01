April 1, 2025 4:15 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Nutanix NTNX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.02% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.21%. Currently, Nutanix has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion.

Buying $100 In NTNX: If an investor had bought $100 of NTNX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $487.09 today based on a price of $69.80 for NTNX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

