Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Carpenter Tech Stock In The Last 20 Years

Carpenter Tech CRS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 9.32%. Currently, Carpenter Tech has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion.

Buying $100 In CRS: If an investor had bought $100 of CRS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $580.61 today based on a price of $181.18 for CRS at the time of writing.

Carpenter Tech's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

