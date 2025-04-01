April 1, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning VICI Properties Stock In The Last 5 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

VICI Properties VICI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.61%. Currently, VICI Properties has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion.

Buying $100 In VICI: If an investor had bought $100 of VICI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $232.84 today based on a price of $32.09 for VICI at the time of writing.

VICI Properties's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

VICI Logo
VICIVICI Properties Inc
$32.09-1.64%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum66.32
Growth77.72
Quality32.66
Value56.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved