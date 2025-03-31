If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Houlihan Lokey HLI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.06% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.7%. Currently, Houlihan Lokey has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,892.19 today based on a price of $161.50 for HLI at the time of writing.

Houlihan Lokey's Performance Over Last 5 Years

