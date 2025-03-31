Here's How Much $100 Invested In Advanced Energy Indus 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Advanced Energy Indus AEIS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.62%. Currently, Advanced Energy Indus has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion.

Buying $100 In AEIS: If an investor had bought $100 of AEIS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $593.83 today based on a price of $95.31 for AEIS at the time of writing.

Advanced Energy Indus's Performance Over Last 15 Years

