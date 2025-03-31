March 31, 2025 11:30 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Targa Resources TRGP has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 81.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 99.24%. Currently, Targa Resources has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion.

Buying $100 In TRGP: If an investor had bought $100 of TRGP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,144.94 today based on a price of $196.00 for TRGP at the time of writing.

Targa Resources's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TRGP Logo
TRGPTarga Resources Corp
$198.770.48%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum95.65
Growth95.27
Quality97.39
Value6.19
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved