$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

FTAI Aviation FTAI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 57.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 74.21%. Currently, FTAI Aviation has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion.

Buying $100 In FTAI: If an investor had bought $100 of FTAI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $1,620.47 today based on a price of $112.27 for FTAI at the time of writing.

FTAI Aviation's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

