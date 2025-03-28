March 28, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In IES Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

IES Hldgs IESC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 40.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 56.68%. Currently, IES Hldgs has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In IESC: If an investor had bought $1000 of IESC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $9,421.71 today based on a price of $166.67 for IESC at the time of writing.

IES Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

IESC Logo
IESCIES Holdings Inc
$166.67-2.33%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum88.05
Growth83.26
Quality96.28
Value60.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTrading IdeasBZI-POD

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved