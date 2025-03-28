Here's How Much $1000 Invested In IES Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

IES Hldgs IESC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 40.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 56.68%. Currently, IES Hldgs has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In IESC: If an investor had bought $1000 of IESC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $9,421.71 today based on a price of $166.67 for IESC at the time of writing.

IES Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

