March 28, 2025

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Viper Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Viper Energy VNOM has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.14%. Currently, Viper Energy has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion.

Buying $100 In VNOM: If an investor had bought $100 of VNOM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $730.41 today based on a price of $44.19 for VNOM at the time of writing.

Viper Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

